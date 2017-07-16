Olly Murs closes out Sure Big Gig for second time

POP sensation Olly Murs wowed the crowds at Howard Davis Park on Saturday as he brought the Sure Big Gig weekend to a close.

The Friday evening and Legends in the Park show started with an on stage proposal before Five Star, Go West and Kim Wilde performed to a crowd gripped with 80s nostalgia.

That left former Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson to close the evening out, ending his set with arguably the three biggest sing-alongs of the night – Relax, Two Tribes and the Power of Love.

As the 80s gave way to the modern day on Saturday, the sold out crowd were treated to an energetic performance from X Factor finalists 5 After Midnight before Calum Scott got the crowd singing.

Louisa Johnson, whose hits include Tears and So Good, ensured the crowd got involved during her set, encouraging Mexican waves and handing out inflatable beach balls to the crowd before the headline act took to the stage.

Olly Murs' cheeky chappy persona has won him legion of fans across the world and he did not disappoint those at Howard Davis Park as he returned to headline to Sure Big Gig for the second time.

With a back catalogue including Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darling and Heart Skips a Beat, the former X Factor finalist put on a great show ending the evening with a firework display.