Jersey drugs baron jailed for trafficking plot

A JERSEY drugs baron has been jailed in France for running a trafficking network which plotted to smuggle large quantities of cannabis and cocaine into the Island.

Oliver Lucas – who was once part of a failed drug-smuggling operation led by notorious gangster Curtis Warren – masterminded numerous importations of the class A and B drugs into the Island on RIBs from mainland Europe.

But following months on the run after two of his couriers were caught with £1 million of cannabis on a boat that had arrived in Bouley Bay in 2015, he was detained in the French ski resort of Tignes last March.

The 30-year-old was found in possession of a commercial quantity of cocaine and cannabis believed to be destined for Jersey, according to the States police.

This week Lucas was jailed for eight years by a court in Rennes after being found guilty of numerous drug-related charges.

The two couriers caught in Bouley Bay – Emmanuel Halais and Emmanuel Gautier – who were jailed by the Royal Court in 2015 for six and a half years and five and a half years respectively, were jailed for an additional four and three years to run alongside their existing sentences.

A Dutch drugs courier was jailed for four years and a Spanish facilitator received a one-year suspended sentence.

Jersey-born fisherman Alexander de la Haye (37) is still on the run and was jailed for six years in his absence. A European arrest warrant has been issued.

Detective Inspector Craig Jackson, of the States police, which worked closely with the French authorities, said: ‘It is fair to say Lucas played a pivotal role in the organisation of this criminal network and was the main facilitator and orchestrator.

‘Obviously, everyone talks about Curtis Warren. He was a massive drugs trafficker – but he was the facilitator and orchestrator, which is exactly what Lucas was in this case.’