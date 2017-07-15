Jail for man who sent death threats to former girlfriend

A MAN who bombarded his ex-girlfriend with scores of ‘evil’ text messages – including threats to her life and any future partners – has been jailed for four years.

And in a separate, unrelated offence, Ian Stuart Richomme attacked a man he knew in his own home before making off with £1,400 in cash that the victim and his partner had saved for a deposit on a new property.

The money was never recovered.

The 22-year-old defendant, who the Royal Court heard has an ‘appalling’ criminal record, admitted one count of harassment and one of robbery.

As well as the prison sentence he was also handed a restraining order banning him from going near or contacting his ex-partner for three years from the day he is released from jail.

Sentencing the Islander, who the court was told had 36 previous convictions for offences such as violence and drugs, Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith said he wanted the punishment to be a deterrent to the defendant and the rest of the Island and send out a message that harassment was taken very seriously.

‘We recognise this was a serious case in which serious threats were made. Threats that the defendant himself has described as evil,’ Mr Clyde-Smith said.

Jurats Paul Nicolle and Robert Christensen were sitting.