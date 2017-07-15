Foster carers’ association welcomes inquiry’s report

CALLS for a radical review of Jersey’s fostering system have been welcomed by a body which represents carers in the wake of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry’s findings.

The inquiry panel recommended a thorough review of fostering and concluded that there remains a lack of support, guidance and training for foster parents, and that communication between them and Children’s Services is inadequate.

The Jersey Foster Carers Association has now welcomed the findings and said it would work to improve the system.

And it hopes that any improvements that are made as a result of the inquiry’s findings will encourage more people to come forward to foster.

The chairwoman of the association, Juliette de Guelle, said: ‘We have to understand the past to make sure that services are fit for purpose and can deliver high-quality care for our vulnerable children and young people today and into the future.

‘Much has now been done by the Fostering and Adoption Jersey Department under its previous and current managers to rectify systematic failings of the past, including new regulations, enhanced communication with Children’s Services and a better support system for our foster carers and the children in our care.

‘Improvement is a continuous process and it is absolutely essential that foster carers continue to receive high-quality training, resources and support.’

She added: ‘We take the report recommendations very seriously and are now looking to the future and working with the relevant bodies to implement the recommendations made. We realise that it’s going to take time but are already working with Fostering and Adoption Jersey in a positive way and look forward to working with other departments on a similar basis.

‘The report recommends a thorough review of fostering. Our committee would welcome a radical review so that we and our Island community can provide the best possible outcomes for the children in our care. We will engage with any such review fully.’

Currently the association says there are 30 ‘extremely dedicated’ foster families in the Island, but many more are required.

She said: ‘We truly hope that the report findings, and the changes it will bring about, will encourage people to come forward and offer their families and homes to help make Jersey a better place for those most vulnerable.’