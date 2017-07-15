COMMENT: Better heng on to yer milk teeth

Hedley Le Maistre

WHEN was the last tarm you got Ah-Deed goin’ into the dentist? Well, we nearly laughed our ruddy molars aht when poor ol’ Herbert told us hah he got foiled trah’n to sneak ’imself a free check-up bah waddlin’ into the Hospital on ’is knees in a Spahder-man T-shirt wharl puttin’ on a squeaky voice.

‘Seen rart through me!’ he moaned, shakin’ ’is head. ‘Ah’d Tippexed me passport ’n’ everything to say Ah was 11 but they weren’t hevvin’ it.’

The lengths some sods will go to just to get their teeth seen to, eh? We reckon it was the moustache thet gave ’im away. Marnd you, you can’t blame the chep fer tryin’, seein’ hah expensive it is over yer to see a dentist. Ah was readin’ the other day abaht hah many parents don’t realarse it’s free fer prah-mary school kids (which is where Herbert says he got ’is ah-dea), but most know all too well hah much it costs once yer milk teeth hev gone.

‘Narnteen narnty-farve was the last tarm ah went in,’ said Herbert, rubbin’ a finger rahnd ’is gums. ‘Ah’ll never forget it. Took mah watch ’n’ all.’

Well Ah can sympatharse, hevvin’ fallen foul of the dentist chair meself arahnd the turn of the millennium. Ah’d only gone in to hev a fillin’ done, but med the mistake of noddin’ me head when she said ‘polish’ (Ah thought she was talkin’ abaht ’er nationality) and before you know it ah’m another 100 quid dahn.

Dunno what she was polishing ’em with – ground diamonds, Ah’m guessin’ – but it worked (the warf said you could see the reflection of mah empty wallet in ’em every tarm Ah winced).

‘You want me to hev a go with a power hose and a kitchen narf?’ Ah’d asked Herbert. ‘Ah’ll hev them choppers clean in no tarm.’

Although given the state of Herbert’s nashers Ah weren’t so sure they’d sur-varve a hosin’ – they looked less lark teeth and more lark someone hed glued a few bits of rotten corn to ’is gums. ‘It’s alrart Hedley,’ he’d said. ‘Mah diet is mostly liquid these days anyways. So what’s the use of teeth? They only chip the glass.’

Well, thet’s one way of lookin’ at it. Just don’t follow Herbert’s example, kids. And may Ah suggest you heng on to yer milk teeth as they drop aht; they’re tougher than corn but glue on just as well, and given the way dental fees are goin’ you may well be needin’ ’em again…