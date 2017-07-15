Legends in the Park: Holly Johnson entertains Islanders

FORMER Frankie Goes To Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson topped the bill on Friday night at this year's Sure Legends in the Park.

He was supported by fellow 80s stars Kim Wilde, Five Star and Go West, as well as Abba tribute act Bjorn Again, as they entertained Islanders in Howard Davis Park.

Thousands of music fans turned up to enjoy the performances.

The festival continues with tonight's Big Gig featuring X-Factor star Olly Murs, supported by Louisa Johnson, Calum Scott and 5 after Midnight.