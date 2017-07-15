Barbecue ban reminder

THE honorary police in St Brelade are reminding people that the headland between Ouaisné and St Brelade’s Bay is a protected park and barbecues and fires there are prohibited.

The force says it has received a number of reports about fires and barbecues in the area, which comes under the Policing of Parks legislation.

Officers added that they are working with the Environment Department and hope to educate the public about the area – not only because of the risk of fire on the headland but also because people’s actions are putting conservation work at risk.