Police officers in court for crashing patrol cars

THREE States police officers have appeared in the Magistrate’s Court in connection with crashing patrol cars while on duty.

One officer, who has pleaded guilty to careless driving, is due to be sentenced next month and, depending on the facts of the case, could face a fine of up to £2,500 and be banned from the road for up to six months. The other two officers have had their cases adjourned.

PC John Gibson (37), this week admitted to a charge in relation to an incident where his BMW patrol car was involved in an incident together with another police BMW outside the then police headquarters in Rouge Bouillon on 6 July last year. PC Gibson, who joined the force in 2012, is due to be sentenced on 25 July.

The driver of the other police vehicle, PC Emma Quémard (30), who is also charged with careless driving, reserved her plea. She had her case adjourned until 25 July.

In a separate case, PC Adrian Hobson appeared in court charged with dangerous driving following an incident at the junction of David Place and Stopford Road on 24 October last year. PC Hobson, who reserved his plea, had his case adjourned for three weeks until 1 August.