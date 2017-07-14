Mediator proposal in taxi fares dispute

A MEDIATOR will be appointed to help resolve a dispute over fare structures between the Infrastructure Minister and taxi and cab drivers, if proposals are passed by the States.

Senator Sarah Ferguson has lodged a proposition calling for the repeal of Deputy Noel’s ministerial order brought in last month which has been opposed by the Jersey Taxi Drivers Association.

The changes include a 4.6 per cent fare increase in line with inflation but removes extra charges for additional passengers, replacing them with a flat 20p rate per fare instead.

The association claims that the fare increases do not take into account additional costs drivers have incurred as part of the minister’s review of the industry such as for booster seats, enhanced criminal records checks and electronic card payment machines.

Senator Ferguson has now called on Deputy Noel to meet industry representatives to re-negotiate the fares drivers can charge in the presence of a mediator.

The report accompanying her proposition also says that the new fare structure, which came into effect this month, makes it 12.7 per cent more expensive for the public to use taxis on Sundays and bank holidays.

‘All the drivers are asking for is the ability to meet with the Infrastructure Minister and sort out the tariffs,’ it says.

‘For this to be effective, it would be helpful to engage the services of a mediator, and the order should be annulled and brought back once agreement has been reached.’

Deputy Noel said, however, that it was not appropriate for a mediator to be appointed to resolve the dispute.