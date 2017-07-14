JSPCA chief suspended amid probe of charity’s finances

THE chief executive of animal charity the JSPCA has been suspended while an internal investigation is carried out into financial activities at the organisation, the JEP understands.

Stephen Coleman – who has headed the Island’s oldest charity since 2006 – was asked to step away from his position following an AGM almost three weeks ago and the JEP has learned that forensic accountants and lawyers are now helping with the internal investigation. States police detectives are not investigating.

When the JSPCA was approached for a statement, a spokesperson for the charity said that Mr Coleman was on a ‘leave of absence’, but declined to comment further.

Sources have told the JEP that Mr Coleman has in fact been suspended and accounts and minutes from meetings are being closely examined.

Mr Coleman denied that he had been suspended and said he was on ‘compassionate leave, leave of absence’.

On his LinkedIn page Mr Coleman says that he served in the military up to the rank of major from ‘1974 until 1986’ and saw ‘active service in Northern Ireland, Africa, South America, the Falkland Islands in 1982 and Cyprus’.