Jersey-bound jet makes emergency landing after bird strike

A PASSENGER jet en route to Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing following a bird strike during take-off.

The easyJet plane struck the bird shortly after 2.50 pm on Thursday while departing John Lennon Airport in Liverpool.

According to Aviation Herald, the crew of the Airbus A319 stopped the climb at 4,000 ft and made a safe landing. The emergency services were put on stand-by.

In a statement, an easyJet spokesman said: 'easyJet can confirm that flight EZY7021 from Liverpool to Jersey returned from airborne due to a bird strike during take-off.

'The pilot took the decision to return to Liverpool in line with our procedures and requested an expedited landing as a precaution only. The flight landed safely and all passengers disembarked normally.

'The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.'