Ex-politician sues bowls clubs for refusing him membership

A FORMER Senator is suing four lawn bowling clubs who he claims have caused him ‘embarrassment and hurt’ by refusing to admit him as a member.

In court papers which were due to be tabled in the Royal Court on Friday, Ted Vibert (79) is seeking £5,000 in compensation each from the Sun Bowls Club, Jersey Bowling Club at Westmount, St Saviour’s Bowling Club and St Brelade’s Bowling club.

Mr Vibert took up lawn bowls three years ago, joining the Sun Bowling Club at First Tower, and then decided to change clubs.

According to an order of justice which the JEP has seen and was due to be filed today, Mr Vibert claims he was denied membership at each of the clubs, including when he tried to rejoin the Sun Bowling Club.

The papers claim that he fell out with ‘senior officials’ at the clubs and he alleges that the clubs showed ‘bias’ against him when he tried to join.

He also claims that they have dealt with his applications unfairly because he was never asked to appear before any of the clubs’ committees to deal with ‘allegations’ made against him by members.

It is unknown what the allegations were.

He alleges that all four clubs have caused him hurt, public embarrassment, damaged his public reputation and denied him the opportunity to take part in outdoor lawn bowls socially and competitively.

The Sun Bowls Club, St Saviour’s Bowling Club, St Brelade’s Bowling Club and the Jersey Bowling Club declined to comment.