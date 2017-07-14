COMMENT: Trendsetting without any direction

Rob Duhamel

OVER the past 18 months the Chief Minister has been working on what is described as ‘Jersey’s first shared, long-term vision’, with the latest instalment published this week.

While it is designed to help shape strategy over the next 20 years, in reality, it may not last that long – just over ten years ago a former Chief Minister described a similar project as ‘one of the most important discussions ever between the States and the people of Jersey … I believe that, in approaching this together as a community, there are opportunities to better recognise what people hold dear about Jersey today and build on what we have now which is good. At the same time we can plan for the future and put in place policies which will enable us to hand over a viable, healthy economy to the next generation.’

The outcome of that exercise, Imagine Jersey 2035, has been ignored. How likely is it that this new plan will fare any better?

The glossy document skirts over key issues. The public are concerned about immigration. This report suggests that ongoing population growth is desirable and provocatively states that ‘population policy is not a number’. Net migration does feature as one of the 58 chosen indicators but apart from admitting that the 2015 net migration figure of 1,500 is unsustainable, there is no clue as to what level would be acceptable.

The level of taxation is another worry for many people. Here, the report is even more enigmatic. The balance between the role of government in providing public services funded by taxation and the need for citizens to be self-reliant is not explored.

It is assumed, however, that Islanders expect high incomes, low tax rates and quality services. Whereas Jersey has enjoyed a golden age when taxes were low and services were plentiful, it is foolish to believe that this can be maintained over the next 20 years and beyond. Sensible political planning today needs to be realistic about the costs of the ageing population and offer taxpayers real choices as to the design of future services and their funding.

The current Chief Minister believes that Future Jersey is achievable and that it is not an unrealistic wish list. I beg to differ – it is nothing but a wish list and fails miserably to provide a framework within which difficult decisions can be made.