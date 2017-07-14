Taxi drivers to protest over industry reforms

TAXI drivers are to stage a protest at the town ranks on Tuesday as part of a long-running dispute with the Infrastructure Minister over changes to the industry.

Members of the Jersey Taxi Drivers Association are to hold the protests from 9.30 am. The States have said that the 'travelling public should be aware of the potential for traffic delays and allow extra time for their journey'.

Meanwhile, Senator Sarah Ferguson has lodged a proposition calling for the repeal of Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel’s ministerial order brought in last month which has been opposed by the association.

The order includes a 4.6 per cent fare increase in line with inflation but removes extra charges for additional passengers, replacing them with a flat 20p rate per fare instead.

The association claims that the fare increases do not take into account additional costs drivers have incurred as part of the minister’s review of the industry such as for booster seats, enhanced criminal records checks and electronic card payment machines.