BREAKING: Politician who 'lied' stands down as committee chair

DEPUTY Andrew Lewis is to temporarily stand down as chairman of Jersey’s Public Accounts Committee while an investigation is carried out over claims he lied to the States and Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

The St Helier Deputy is currently being investigated by the Privileges and Procedures Committee after the inquiry panel concluded he lied to the States, and the inquiry while under oath, about the circumstances surrounding the suspension of former police chief Graham Power in 2008.

In its report, the panel found that Deputy Lewis had lied by saying he had seen a report by the Met Police to justify suspending Mr Power when he was Home Affairs Minister.

Deputy Lewis said he will now temporarily stand down while he works to clear his name.

He said: ‘My actions in 2008 were based upon evidence presented to me by officers and advisers.

‘I acted with integrity and impartiality, with the full support of the then Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers remaining within the remit of the disciplinary code and the rule of law.

‘My actions of the day were justified, and in the best interests of good governance and the people of the Island.

‘Most importantly, the victims of child abuse have always been at the forefront of my mind and I do not wish allegations related to the competence of a former police chief to detract from the real issue, the failings identified in our child care services.’