£57m: Cost of help for the overweight

THE economic cost of supporting overweight and obese people in Jersey is estimated at £42 million per year and is expected to rise to £57 million per year by 2025, a new strategy published by the Health Department shows.

A number of measures are outlined in the Food and Nutrition Strategy aimed at tackling the growing rise of obese people living in Jersey, including work towards adopting a sugary drinks tax in the Island.

Consideration will also be given to limit and regulate the placement of fast-food outlets, in particular with regard to their proximity to schools.

According to the strategy, a Food and Nutrition Strategy Steering Group will be responsible for monitoring the ongoing action points and providing updates, with meetings held on a biannual basis reporting to the Medical Officer of Health, Dr Susan Turnbull.

The report shows that in 2010 less than half of Jersey’s population was overweight or obese.

However, in 2015, more than half were recorded as being obese or overweight. Using UK modelling estimates, it costs £42 million to support obese and overweight Islanders in Jersey per year, the report says.

The report adds that it is projected that costs will rise to £57 million per year by 2025, if current trends continue.

In the report, Dr Turnbull said: ‘Diet-related disease has become a leading cause of preventable death globally, and local data shows that Jersey has not escaped this trend.’