Warm weather on the way - and sea temperature close to record levels

ISLANDERS are set to enjoy at least another five days of fine – and increasingly warm – weather.

And those wanting to take a dip will find the water more than bearable – as the sea temperature is close to record levels.

According to Jersey Met, it is likely to be dry until at least Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise to 22c or 23c over the weekend, and into the mid-20s early next week.

The official sea temperature on Wednesday was 17.5c - one of the warmest on record for this time of year, but below that seen during the same time in 1989 and 2003.

The warmer sea has been caused by a number of factors, including higher than average sunshine amounts and air temperature and a lack of storms which bring about a drop in sea temperature by mixing the warmer surface water with cooler water at lower levels.

Commenting on the next five days’ weather, John Searson, principal meteorologist at Jersey Met, said: ‘There is a good deal of warm weather on the way.

‘There is a hint of a thundery breakdown on Tuesday night, but it is too far ahead to be certain.’

Five-day forecast: Click here

[comment_cta]