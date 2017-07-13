Teen admits stealing £230 bottle of port

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to numerous offences – including stealing a bottle of port worth £230 from a shop in town.

During a Magistrate’s Court hearing on Thursday, Liam Adrian White (19) admitted stealing the bottle of 1963 port from Dunell’s in Hill Street on Tuesday.

He also admitted stealing a bottle of perfume worth £76 from Feelunique in King Street on 30 May, another bottle, worth £69, from Voisins on 11 July and other alcohol and a disposable barbecue from Costcutter in Kensington Place on 4 June.

White, of St Saviour, further admitted causing malicious damage outside St Saviour’s Parish Hall on 7 May and possessing cannabis on the same occasion, and possessing cannabis on 11 July.

He was released on bail and is due to be sentenced in the Magistrate’s Court in the coming weeks.