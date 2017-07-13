Relay team first to swim to France and back

SIX Islanders are celebrating after securing a new waterborne relay record by swimming from Jersey to France and back again.

Fay de Gruchy (44), Adrian Follain (51), John Asplet (53), Martin Powell (52), Jenny Fitzgerald (50) and Chantelle Rose (48) braved the dangers of fishing boats and jellyfish in the dark to complete the epic return trip.

Setting off from La Coupe at 9.20 pm on Monday 3 July, the team, who are members of the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club, took turns to swim through the night and reached Cap de Carteret in France in 7 hr 57 min.

After climbing onto rocks in front of official observer Bianca Kempster – who swam the Channel in June – they made their way back to Jersey, completing the challenge the following afternoon when they stepped ashore on the north coast near Rozel.

‘We were absolutely elated to finish,’ said Mrs de Gruchy, whose team – called Better Late Than Never – finished in 16 hr 7 min.

‘Swimming to France from Jersey has been happening since 1966, but no one had previously swum back again in one go. A few of us had tried and failed to swim to France and back together before.

‘This time we set off at 9.20 pm, when there was a window of good weather. After that we took it in turns to swim through the night.’

She said the team, who were accompanied by pilot Matthew Clarke and crew member James Lucas aboard commercial charter vessel Lionheart Pilotage, found the night-time swimming challenging.

‘It was disorientating because when you are in the water you can’t see anything,’ said Mrs de Gruchy, who lives in St Brelade with husband Richard (40) and their son, Dawson (8).

‘You feel something on your feet and think, “Aah, it must be a jellyfish”, even if it’s just seaweed.

‘At one point there was a French fishing boat speeding at us and Chantelle was in the water. It was incredibly frightening for her because she was swimming in the dark. And I was stung by jellyfish larvae, which caused a big rash on my skin,’ she added.