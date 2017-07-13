'Never was change more needed than it is today'

THE culture of Jersey’s civil service and government must ‘transform’ in a way never seen before following the publication of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry’s report, the Chief Minister has said.

Speaking at a Chamber of Commerce lunch, Senator Ian Gorst said that he has ‘never felt as strongly’ that change is needed in the Island and said repeatedly that Jersey ‘can never be the same again’.

His comments come following the launch of the 12-week Future Jersey consultation, which is seeking Islanders’ views to shape States policy over the next 20 years.

During his speech, Senator Gorst said that he made ‘no apology’ for bringing up the subject of the highly critical inquiry report again.

‘Following the events of last week, hopefully you heard me saying to members of our parliament that nothing can be the same again,’ he said.

‘I’ll make no apology for mentioning the inquiry report this afternoon nor for re-iterating that things in our Island can never be the same again.

‘Last week I committed to delivering the recommendations of the care inquiry and we have already started making progress.

‘It will need more money and more resources and we will be criticised. But I have committed to delivering not only those recommendations but also to change because never was change more needed in government than it is today.’

Senator Gorst said that widespread reform was needed in the public sector and suggested that streamlining was required.

‘There’s no reason why we have to have ten [ministerial] departments and all the bureaucracy that involves.

‘There’s no reason why we have to have the civil service culture that we see elsewhere around the globe. I commit to ensuring that culture changes. We must start to take action,' he said.

[taboola'