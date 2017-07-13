Letter to the Editor: Walk unpleasant because the trees have been felled

From Shirley McGhee

I FELT I really had to write in agreement with Sean Crick’s letter (JEP 6 July).

It breaks my heart to see the devastation of the old paths in St Peter’s Valley. I used to walk my dog along the paths from the mill nearly to the end of the valley once, sometimes twice, a week. It was an ideal walk during the warm weather, as it was shaded by trees, with brooks at various spots in which he could cool off.

Now our walks have been curtailed because the cycle path is exposed to the sun, as all the trees have been chopped down. Several of the places where it was possible to access the brooks have been closed off to the public.

I tried to walk him the other day but as it was so hot I was restricted to the remaining paths at the top, which took about 30 minutes maximum – not enough of a walk for a large dog.

I use a bicycle myself and saw little danger in cycling along St Peter’s Valley on the road. I just think that more people enjoyed the original walk than will use the cycle path.