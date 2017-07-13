Gulf War veteran is electrocuted while fixing cooker

A WARNING about the dangers of working with electricity has been issued after a First Gulf War veteran was electrocuted while trying to repair a cooker in his home.

Antony Gadd, who served for nine years in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers corps of the British Army, died after failing to switch off the electrical supply ‘while in a rush’ before he tried to mend the fault using a spanner to remove a cover, an inquest was told.

During the inquest into his death, it was heard that the 52-year-old would have likely been killed instantly by a 240-volt shock.

He was pronounced dead at his St Ouen cottage on Thursday 25 May by paramedics.

Tammy Fage, the director of the Island’s Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate, said: ‘Even what may seem a relatively simple electrical task can be extremely dangerous, as sadly proved by this tragic accident.

‘We would always recommend that electrical work is left to a professional electrician as mistakes can happen.’

During the hearing, a statement from the man’s wife was read out. She said: ‘[He] was my world, my best friend and my soul mate. I feel very lucky to have found him. We would have had a great future.

‘He was a wonderful man and I loved him deeply.’

Deputy Viscount Advocate Mark Harris, who was presiding, found that Mr Gadd died ‘while trying to fix an electrical cooker still connected to the mains supply’.

‘Death was due to electrocution,’ he added.