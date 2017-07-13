Five arrested for drink-driving

FIVE people have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving as part of a summer campaign by the States police.

A total of 1,029 vehicles have also been checked during the You Can’t Hide From the Summertime Blues operation, which was launched by the force earlier this month.

According to the States police, one of the drivers who was arrested was allegedly twice the legal drink-drive limit and two of the arrests were as a result of calls from members of the public.

Last year half of the arrests made during the annual summertime campaign were made following intelligence passed on by the public, and the force is continuing to urge Islanders to report anyone they suspect of drink-driving.

During the two-week campaign there has been an increased number of road checks around the Island by States police and honorary officers.

The force says that although the campaign ends on Friday it will continue to monitor and check drivers for drink-driving throughout the year.