Expect gunfire

ISLANDERS living in a part of St Peter are being warned to expect loud explosions and bursts of gunfire on Saturday while the Channel Islands Living History Group makes a film of it activities.

Starburst Fireworks say they will be firing a number of military pyrotechnics, some of which are expected to produce smoke clouds, at intervals from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm in the area of Mont de la Hague.

In a Facebook post, the States police have also urged Islanders not to panic if they hear loud noises.

‘It will involve men dressed in uniform, American GI & WW2 German uniform and a tank, apparently. They will most likely all be middle aged,’ they said.

The force added that instead of clogging up ‘the back lanes of St Peter’, anyone wanting to see men in uniform should ‘instead head to the Jersey Fire & Rescue Headquarters and take a cake with you. They like cake, apparently’.