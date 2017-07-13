Crash outside the Grand causes traffic disruption

A TWO-car collision on the Esplanade caused disruption during the morning rush-hour on Thursday.

A silver Lexus, driven by a 47-year-old woman, and a blue Hyundai, driven by a 22-year-old woman, collided outside the Grand Hotel at about 7.15 am.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the extent of any injuries is not known.

Infrastructure Department workers were called out to help clear the road.