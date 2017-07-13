Two-car crash in town

THE emergency services were called out on Thursday morning following a two-car crash on the overpass outside Fitness First.

Firefighters, the States police and paramedics all attended the scene following the accident, which happened shortly before 9 am.

The crash involved a blue Suzuki Swift driven by a 74-year-old woman and a red Ford Fiesta driven by a 45-year-old woman. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

One lane was closed, but reopened at about 10 am.

More to follow.