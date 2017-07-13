Be patient if you see a Batmobile

BATMOBILES are taking to the Island’s roads – at a time when most people are heading to bed – to monitor levels of the winged mammal.

The iBats monitoring project can take place only after dark, as it uses ultrasonic detectors to record bats as they fly through the night sky searching for food.

As part of the scheme, which runs this month and next, Environment Department Eco-Active officers and volunteers have been driving around the Island at very low speeds with one person behind the wheel while another navigates and uses GPS and smartphone technology to track bats.

Islanders are now being asked to be patient if they come across one of the ‘batmobiles’, which are emblazoned with a cartoon bat named Hugh after the late Hugh Foreshaw, a local vet and long-standing member of the Jersey Bat Group.

The project is supported by the JEP and sponsored by the Channel Islands Co-op’s Eco Fund, which uses money charged for plastic bags in its stores to fund projects that protect and regenerate the local environment.