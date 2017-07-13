Appeal over 'reckless driving' in St Brelade

A WITNESS appeal has been issued after a car allegedly almost caused two accidents while being driven recklessly in St Brelade.

The blue Renault Clio nearly collided with a car and a cyclist in the Les Quennevais area at about 7 pm last Friday, according to a States police press statement released on Thursday.

It is believed two young men were in the car.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.