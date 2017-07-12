War of words over St Brelade's Bay developments

A WAR of words has broken out between Environment and residents of St Brelade’s Bay who claim the department is ignoring planning regulations by allowing oversized developments to dominate the area.

The St Brelade’s Bay Association say they intend to make Freedom of Information requests to try to get answers to their claims that planning procedures, agreed by the States Assembly, are not being applied correctly.

Association chairwoman Moz Scott says the group also intend to delay applications by insisting that each one is considered in public by the Planning Committee, to ensure that planning procedures are being followed to the letter.

The argument centres on the 1989 Environmental Improvement Plan for St Brelade’s Bay, which Mrs Scott claims is being ignored by Planning.

She said: ‘Applications to develop properties in St Brelade’s Bay that fail to comply with the bay’s 1989 Environmental Improvement Plan – or any other measures supported by planning policy to protect the bay or its tree cover from insensitive development – will be delayed by such action.

‘The action we are taking will give members of the Planning Committee the opportunity to re-assert the relevance of the States Assembly as a democratically elected body.’

The association has become more vocal in its aim to protect the bay after plans were submitted in May for a residential development on the site around Conway Tower and the shoreline at the east end of the bay, which includes proposals to redevelop the Wayside Café.

Planning says the environment plan referred to by SBBA was originally published as a consultative report dated January 1989 and addresses issues facing St Brelade’s Bay at the time, which included tourism, traffic, the landscape and built environment.