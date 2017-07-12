Jersey's most expensive number plate is sold

A TWO-digit registration plate has sold for £73,000 at auction - making it the Island's most expensive number plate.

The J27 plate, which is assigned to a vehicle of ‘insignificant value’, had a guide price of £50,000 to £60,000.

It was auctioned by Simon Drieu and Co at Glencoe Auction Rooms in St Lawrence on Wednesday.

Last week another number plate, J999, which had a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000, failed to sell.