Jet ski crash victim to undergo third operation

A LAWYER who suffered horrific leg injuries in a jet ski accident in St Brelade’s Bay is to undergo a third operation at a specialist trauma unit in the UK.

Giles Corbin, a partner at Mourant Ozannes, suffered multiple injuries, including a shattered knee, when the jet ski he was a passenger on collided with a speedboat on Sunday.

The 45-year-old was treated by paramedics and Jersey hospital staff before being transferred to Southampton Hospital.

In a Facebook post, his mother Felicity thanked Islanders for their support and said her son is being ‘brave despite horrendous pain and the growing realisation of what a long and painful road it is to recovery’.

She said: ‘The first priority is to stop infection… and to conserve as much healthy tissue as possible.

‘Only then can the orthopaedic team start trying to reconstruct a working leg and particularly the shattered knee.

‘Sea water is contaminated, and bits of the motor boat and seaweed had to be removed in the first two operations.

‘A third 12-hour operation is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

‘The surgeon said today it was an absolute miracle that the blood supply was not severed. Indeed we know it was, as so many thousands are praying for him.

‘Thank you Lord, for the healing you are doing and the skill of surgeons.’

The 36-year-old driver of the speedboat was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and was later released on police bail.