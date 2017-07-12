JEP Opinion: Too much reliance on third sector

EARLIER this week we learned that nearly half of all five-year-olds have never been to the dentist, with something in the region of 3,000 children in Jersey yet to register with one.

While there has been surveys in the past which show that many Islanders feel dental care in the Island is too expensive, free dental care for youngsters is available, so the problem cannot be entirely attributed to cost.

In response to the problem, a charity has now received the necessary funding to appoint a new dental health educator to travel around Jersey’s schools and pre-schools to help teach children about the benefits of keeping young teeth clean.

The Super Smiles charity deserves a huge pat on the back for being committed to such a good cause for five years and for finally getting the funding it deserves from the Bosdet Foundation and One Foundation. But serious questions have to be asked of our own Health and Education departments.

While it has now become part of the norm for States services to be cut across the board, the departments’ attitude towards this matter is something more appropriate for Victorian times.

As has been said in this column previously, the States’ reliance on the third sector to do its work is both unacceptable and fraught with risk.