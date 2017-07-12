Freak waves leaves teen swimmers 'bashed up'

THE mother of a teenager injured after being hit by freak waves – possibly caused by a cruise ship and a Condor ferry – has called for a full investigation into the incident.

Travis Bourgaize (14) was one of several young swimmers who needed hospital treatment after being hit by the waves in a bathing pool near St Peter Port Harbour.

He was scraped against rocks and injured his chest and legs.

His mother, Sarah Bourgaize, said Travis phoned her as soon as he was out of the water and told her there had been an incident.

‘He said the water had suddenly got really rough and he had lots of cuts to his body,’ she said.

‘When he said he had cuts I didn’t think they’d be as bad as they were.

‘His chest was pretty bashed up and his legs, and areas of his skin have been sheared off.

‘You send them off to have fun with their mates and you don’t expect to see them in A&E covered in blood,’ she added.

It is not known what caused the waves, but one theory is they were generated by a combination of the Condor Liberation heading north and a departing cruise liner heading south.

Condor is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Fran Collins, Condor’s executive director of operations, said the investigation was ‘progressing well despite the complex circumstances in relation to ship movements in the area at the time in question’.

‘The work required is very detailed and comprehensive including analysing the ships’ onboard data systems and charts.

‘We are liaising closely with the Guernsey harbourmaster and will submit our report to them in line with usual procedures,’ she said.