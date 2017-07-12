Extra port checks after migrants try to reach Jersey

TRAVELLERS are being urged to be patient at the ports to allow Customs officers to carry out more stringent checks in the wake of several attempts by migrants and refugees to reach Jersey.

Dave Nurse, head of service for Customs, said his officers had been the subject of complaints by frustrated travellers over the past year but called for patience and understanding from the public while his team try to maintain security.

Officers have been receiving specialist training to be able to identify forged identification and have been on secondments to work with the UK Border Force over the last year.

Mr Nurse added that staff continued to exchange intelligence on a daily basis with border agencies in the UK and France.

Last year, authorities in northern France intercepted several attempts by people, many who may have escaped war-torn countries, to reach Jersey’s shores in small boats.

In its annual report, the service said: ‘In the early part of 2016, information was received from the French authorities that they had intercepted a number of attempts by migrants trying to make their way to Jersey in a small craft.

‘As a result of these attempts, the service put in place a contingency plan which would allow officers to manage a scenario where a number of migrants arrived in Jersey from the French coast.

‘In drafting the plan, officers in the service worked closely with and received support from colleagues in both the public/private sector and charities together with the French authorities.

‘The service is very appreciative of the support and assistance given by all concerned.’

Now Mr Nurse has called for the public’s understanding at the borders in light of ‘recent events’ and the continuing migrant and refugee crisis.

Writing in the Customs Service Annual Report, Mr Nurse said: ‘It is timely to remind the travelling public that the current situation in Europe means that it is highly likely that the queues for the immigration control in the Island will be longer than has been experienced in previous years.’