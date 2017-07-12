COMPETITION: Send us your pictures of Jersey

ISLANDERS are being asked to share photographs of themselves or visiting friends and family enjoying Jersey to be in with a chance of winning return flights from the UK.

The Jersey Evening Post competition is inviting Islanders to share as many photographs as they like using #theislandbreak and by posting them on the website at theislandbreak.je.

There are five prizes of two flights for the images which receive the most public votes.

JEP marketing manager Lorenze Nardone said: ‘From a swim at sunset at Ouaisné to rock-pooling in Grouville, from a drive to St Catherine to show off the views across to France to breakfast at the Hungry Man, everyone has their favourite spot to take visitors.

‘We are all proud to show off this fabulous Island when we host friends and family. This competition invites Islanders to go one step further in becoming ambassadors for Jersey, while at the same time being in with the chance to win flights to bring more visitors to our home.’

To enter, Islanders must take a photo that shows themselves or their guests making the most of Jersey. Whether it’s visiting an attraction, taking in the scenery on a cliff-path walk or enjoying a day on the beach, make a note of the date and location and then share it using #theislandbreak on the JEP’s Facebook or Instagram page.

Photographs with the most shares will earn spot prizes for the person behind the lens. Entrants can then upload their photos to theislandbreak.je where a special public vote later in the year will decide which lucky Islanders win flights from the UK for their family or friends.

For more details: Click here