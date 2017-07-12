'Beautiful, safe, fair, affordable'

CLIMATE change, a ‘rapidly’ ageing population and increased urbanisation have been identified as some of the ‘emerging global trends’ that will change Island life over the next two decades.

From today Islanders will have the chance to give their views on how they think the government should handle these and other key topics, which were listed by Islanders in a survey.

They are being asked to give their views as part of a 12-week consultation, with the States aiming to set out its ‘long-term vision’ for Jersey based on the responses by the end of this year.

The consultation is the final stage of the ‘Shaping Our Future’ initiative, which intends to set out how Jersey can maintain its quality of life for residents in the future.

The discussion comes following the publication of the Future Jersey 2017 to 2037 report, which is the first of its kind in Jersey and assesses how the Island is faring in different areas relating to Islanders’ quality of life, based on recent surveys completed by thousands of participants.

Indicators of whether Jersey needs to ‘continue’ as it is, make improvements or ‘transform’ trends in areas such as crime rates, education, water quality, traffic congestion, home prices and migration are included within the Future Jersey report.

Examples, according to recent surveys, where Islanders feel trends need to change include reducing road accidents, improving A-level results and cutting back greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Ian Skinner, assistant director for strategic planning, said: ‘By telling us whether they agree with the long-term ambitions, Islanders will help to ensure we are creating a credible, shared vision that takes us in the right direction.’

He added that following the recent My Jersey survey, the four words which came up most frequently when Islanders were asked how they would like Jersey to be were ‘beautiful, safe, fair and affordable’.

