£1.5 million of funding for Children’s Commisioner

ALMOST £1.5 million has been set aside over the next two and a half years to create the position of a Children’s Commissioner – who will earn a six-figure salary.

Chief Minister Ian Gorst has signed off a ministerial decision to fund the creation of the new role, which was recommended by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry in its report published last week, as well as a three-person support team.

The report made seven other key recommendations for the Island’s children’s services including building up a sustainable workforce by recruiting and training suitably qualified staff for Children’s Services at all levels.

The ministerial decision states that the commissioner must be ‘independent’ from the influence of States Members and the civil service.

Under the order, £238,000 has been allocated from contingency funds this year and £590,000 in 2018 and 2019 to pay for the appointment and salaries of the new team.

The accompanying report says that the ‘primary function’ of the commissioner will be to ‘protect and promote the rights of children and young people in Jersey’, including:

Reviewing existing law, policy and practice in relation to the rights of children

Providing a complaints and investigation service for the rights of children

Bringing any matter they believe is relevant to the attention of the States Assembly or Scrutiny

Publishing reports on any matters being investigated or considered

An annual budget of £125,000 has been allocated to cover the pay of the commissioner, including pension and benefits. The support team is due to include a research policy officer, communications/engagement officer and a manager. A total of £190,000 has been set aside each year to fund the team’s remuneration.