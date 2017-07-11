Warning after invasive moth species is found in Jersey

A SPECIES of invasive moth which can decimate oak trees and poses a health risk to people and animals has been found in Rozel.

The Environment Department is urging Islanders to take care when out walking in woodland and along shady lanes in the area after a nest of oak processionary moths was discovered on private land.

At this time of year, oak processionary moth caterpillars are covered in poisonous hairs, designed to protect them from predators.

The hairs, which are prone to blowing in the wind, can cause respiratory problems, rashes, itching and eye irritation in both humans and animals.

And large populations can strip bare large parts of oak trees, leaving them vulnerable to attack by other pests and diseases.

Scott Meadows, head of plant health at the Environment Department, says Islanders should keep a lookout for nests and alert the department if they spot one.

He said: ‘The fact that a nest has been found in the Rozel area means that people need to be vigilant. The oak processionary moth is not something that will go away.’

A severe outbreak in St Helier in July 2009 led to the felling of two oaks in the People’s Park and the following year a nest was discovered in Rozel.

To report a sighting of an invasive species call the Environment Department on 441600.