A CAR was badly damaged in a two-vehicle accident on Mont Félard on Tuesday morning.

A red Mazda driven by a 34-year-old man and a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 53-year-old man collided near the Hotel Cristina at about 7.20 am.

No one was injured but the Suzuki had to be towed from the scene.

The road was cleared by 8.05 am.