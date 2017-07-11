Registration plate could be sold for £60,000

A TWO-digit registration plate could fetch up to £60,000 when it is auctioned on Wednesday.

The J27 plate, which is assigned to a vehicle of ‘insignificant value’, has a guide price of £50,000 to £60,000.

It is due to be auctioned by Simon Drieu and Co at Glencoe Auction Rooms in St Lawrence from 11 am.

The auction comes a week after another number plate, J999, which had a guide price of £30,000 to £40,000, failed to sell.