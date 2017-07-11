Homes to be named after community champion

A DEVELOPMENT of affordable homes planned for the old Summerland site in St Helier is to be named after a parish Vingtenier who devoted his life to serving the Island’s community.

Mitch Couriard MBE, a well-known honorary police officer who helped to co-ordinate and organise many high-profile public events, died in October 2015, aged 61.

He also had a passion for working with young Islanders as a senior member of the Jersey Youth Service.

Andium Homes, which is behind the proposed development of 74 new homes on the Summerland site – the former home of the States police – has now announced that it will name the development Le Clos Couriard.

In a joint statement, Mr Couriard’s sons, Christopher and Robert, said: ‘We are delighted that Andium Homes has chosen to name the Summerland development in our father’s honour.

‘This is a perfect tribute as he worked tirelessly to help the community during his lifetime, just as this new development will proceed to do in his name.’