Extra police patrols after bunkers vandalised

EXTRA police patrols are being carried out at a number of German bunkers following a spate of vandalism.

In recent weeks two fires have been started at Batterie Moltke in Les Landes.

The fires, which were started using pallets, have damaged concrete in the gun pit.

Swastikas have also been sprayed in gold paint on the fortification, as well as the Strongpoint Corbière bunker and Batterie Lothringen at Noirmont.

A police dog handler and honorary officers are now due to carry out extra patrols in the areas.