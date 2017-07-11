Ambulance Service receives 19 calls in under four hours

THE Ambulance Service dealt with 19 calls in just three and a half hours on Sunday as crews were stretched to the limit.

The service received 52 calls during the day, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Nineteen of those came between 4.30 pm and 8 pm when firefighters were drafted in to help as part of the co-responding scheme, and off duty staff were called in.

The calls included the jet ski accident in St Brelade’s Bay, a road crash in St Peter, several people who had fallen, an Islander who had collapsed and a GP admission to hospital.

Fire crews co-responded on five jobs, and a standby paramedic crew, duty manager and senior manager were all called in from home.

At the busiest period five ambulances were out responding to calls – one being driven by a firefighter with a paramedic on board.