Woman 'stable' following two-car crash

A WOMAN was in a stable condition in hospital on Monday morning following a two-car collision at the weekend.

A silver Mercedes and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun collided at the junction of Grande Route des Augerez and Rue d’Elysée in St Peter shortly after 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The 23-year-old male driver and 29-year-old female passenger of the Mercedes as well as the 62-year-old female driver of the Shogun were all taken to hospital.

The Shogun driver was discharged at 10.24 pm on Sunday and the Mercedes driver was discharged in the early hours of Monday.

The passenger was in comfortable and stable condition in hospital on Monday morning.

Firefighters had to cut two of the three people out of the cars, which were badly damaged in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.