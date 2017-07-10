facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP

WATCH: Jersey's seagrass beds - the Island's own coral reef

grassr

A SHORT film showing Jersey’s seagrass beds – regarded as the Island’s own ‘coral reef’ – has been published online.

There are about 5 km sq of seagrass off the Island’s south and east coasts and around the Minquiers reef.

It is regarded as the Island’s own ‘coral reef’ because of its ecological importance, particularly in providing a habitat for species to breed and grow.

The video was recorded on Saturday and published on the Société Jersiaise Marine Biology Section’s Facebook page.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "WATCH: Jersey's seagrass beds - the Island's own coral reef"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.