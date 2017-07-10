WATCH: Jersey's seagrass beds - the Island's own coral reef

A SHORT film showing Jersey’s seagrass beds – regarded as the Island’s own ‘coral reef’ – has been published online.

There are about 5 km sq of seagrass off the Island’s south and east coasts and around the Minquiers reef.

It is regarded as the Island’s own ‘coral reef’ because of its ecological importance, particularly in providing a habitat for species to breed and grow.

The video was recorded on Saturday and published on the Société Jersiaise Marine Biology Section’s Facebook page.