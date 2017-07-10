Unemployment hits eight-year low

UNEMPLOYMENT fell to its lowest level since 2009 last month, with the number of Islanders registered as actively seeking work dropping to 1,000.

Figures released by the States Statistics Unit for last month show that the number of Islanders registered as actively seeking work has fallen by nearly 400 over the last 12 months.

It means that the total number of people registered as actively seeking work has more than halved since the start of 2013.

The overall number of those seeking work in June was 30 lower than the previous month, and 390 lower than the same time last year in 2016.

According to the seasonally adjusted figures, which iron out fluctuations caused by seasonal work, the number of people registered as actively seeking work last month was 1,010 – 40 fewer than for May.