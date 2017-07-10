Teen swimmers injured by 'freak waves'

A GROUP of Guernsey teenagers needed hospital treatment after being hit by freak waves – possibly caused by a cruise ship and Condor Liberation.

They were swimming at La Vallette bathing pool on Saturday when they were repeatedly battered by the waves.

Two 13-year-old boys saw their friends in difficulties and dived in to pull them to safety.

Five members of the group were taken to hospital.

It is not known what caused the waves, but one theory is that it was the departure of a cruise ship coinciding with the arrival of Condor Liberation.

Guernsey Harbours has been made aware of the incident and has requested a report from Condor.

Once it has received the report, it will consider if any action is required.

Condor has said it will investigate and could have preliminary results on Monday.