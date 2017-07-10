Salesman admits stealing from Jacksons and Freelance

A MAN who stole more than £32,000 worth of cars and money from two garages he was working for is due to be sentenced by the Royal Court next month.

Lee David Arnold (38) has pleaded guilty to four counts of larceny as a servant between 4 May 2016 and 19 March 2017.

Two charges relate to his employment at Jacksons CI Ltd and two at Freelance (CI) Ltd.

He also admitted a charge of embezzling a Peugeot 106 car to the value of £400 while employed by Jacksons on 29 June 2016.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 25 August.