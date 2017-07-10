Letter to the Editor: States must hold inquiry into coxswain suspension

From Desmond Hinault

WITH reference to the leader column (JEP 29 June) headlined ‘Questions remain in RNLI case’, I agree that many questions still remain unanswered regarding this matter.

The coxswain, Andy Hibbs, was sacked on 8 April and was accused of launching the lifeboat without authorisation, thus breaching the voluntary RNLI code of conduct. He was also accused of being a danger to the public and his crew. As for being a danger to his crew, I think the fact that they have all stood by him since the beginning of this problem says it all.

The question is, are our politicians going to do what they said they would do and have an investigation into Ports of Jersey, or are their spin doctors going to say it is not in the public interest? I personally think we, the general public, need to know. I also think the Charity Commission in the UK should look at the RNLI’s handling of this matter.

As your leader column stated, Andy Hibbs’s name remains tarnished until such an investigation takes place.

This saga has been handled so badly.

I hope operations manager James Gales also returns with the crew, as we don’t need another manager from the UK telling us what to do – we are quite capable of looking after ourselves.

I don’t think the RNLI realise the damage they have done to their charity in Jersey, as I know many who will no longer support them, including myself.

I now await the outcome of this matter.