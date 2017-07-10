Jet skier airlifted to UK following St Brelade's Bay crash

A JET skier has been airlifted to Southampton Hospital with serious injuries to his leg following a collision with a speedboat in St Brelade's Bay on Sunday.

The 45-year-old man, who was a passenger on the jet ski, was pulled from the water and treated on the beach at about 4.43 pm following the collision near the pier.

He was taken to the General Hospital via ambulance with a police escort and then airlifted to Southampton.

The 33-year-old jet ski driver suffered 'superficial injuries', according to a States police spokeswoman.

The driver of the speedboat, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of driving recklessly in contradiction of the Boats and Surf-riding (Control) Regulations 1969.

He has been released on police bail while officers and the Coastguard continue their inquiries.

A States police spokeswoman said there were three others on board the speedboat.